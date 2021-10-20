1 hour ago

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has appointed 64-year-old Abontendomhene of Adukrom, Nana Anim Obiri as its Cultural Ambassador.

By that appointment, he is to propagate the commission's vision, goals and aspirations on Ghanaian culture and traditions to ensure the growth and development of the country.

At a short ceremony at the Okuapehene's palace at Akropong in the Eastern Region last Friday, the Executive Director of the NCC, Ms Janet Edna Nyame, stated that the appointment would assist the commission to promote Ghanaian cultural activities as well as traditions in the country and beyond.

She indicated that Nana Obiri had proven beyond doubt that he could help to promote the Ghanaian culture and tradition, so conferring the cultural ambassador title on him was not out of place but rather a step in the right direction.

Ms Nyame emphasised that Nana Obiri was an outstanding advocate of the Ghanaian culture throughout the globe and harnessing his influence on the youth, would set him as an example to the youthful population of the country.

Youthful face

According to her, the appointment would give a youthful face to the Ghanaian culture and attract younger persons to patronise the food, fashion, music, dance, poetry, among other rich cultures of the Ghanaian people.

She further intimated that the cultural ambassador would be expected to come up with programmes targeted at reviving the Ghanaian culture and uphold the image of the commission.

Ghanaians, Ms Nyame said, should cherish their own culture and not trade it for foreign ones; “Our foods are organic and our sense of fashion as well as our tradition is unique and outstanding".

"You will agree with me that tourism in Ghana is largely driven by our culture and considering its huge foreign cash inflow to the country, it is even more crucial that we guard and protect it by holding onto it for the greater good of Ghana.

“The youth today have been swayed from our customs, traditions and ideas by unnecessary culture from the West and the East and the effects are detrimental. It is our culture that determines the basic necessities of our lives," the executive director of the NCC stated.

She expressed the hope that all traditional leaders in the Eastern Region would support Nana Obiri to make the ambassadorial position a success.

Ms Nyame said as a cultural ambassador, Nana Obiri would be going round the country, especially to schools, churches, mosques, foster homes, as well as hospitals, to ensure that the Ghanaian culture was preached and practised, so that the youth would learn and appreciate their own culture.

Appreciation

Nana Obiri expressed gratitude to the commission for the appointment and pledged to fully commit to the task ahead.

He said the appointment had given him the leverage to further do more than before, to educate and reach out to Ghanaians and people in schools, churches, mosques and communities throughout the country, to educate them on the Ghanaian rich culture and traditions.

Nana Obiri called for the support of chiefs in the Akuapem Traditional Area as well as other chiefs to enable him to embark on a Ghanaian culture education campaign in schools, churches, mosques and communities, among others, since he could not do it alone.

Source: graphic.com.gh