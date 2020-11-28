1 hour ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a parliamentary debate for the aspirants in the Adansi Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The candidates who showed up for the event were Mr. Kenneth Boakye Acheampong of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr. Abraham Mensah Justice of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

The debate which was led by NCCE's Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), took place at the St. Anthony R/C Church in Adansi Asokwa on November 26, 2020.

Chaired by the Queen mother of Adansi Asokwa, Nana Abuaa Owusua II, the debate was to ensure an issue based campaign devoid of insults ahead of the December 7 elections.

The debate was also to ensure that those who seek the people's mandate are scrutinized and made accountable to the people.

Expressing his view on education, the NDC candidate, Mr. Kenneth Boakye Acheampong indicated he was going to ensure more schools are built in the Adansi Asokwa constituency when given the nod to lead as the next MP.

Mr. Boakye Acheampong among other things also said he will enure the learning of ICT becomes key by way of providing the needed logistics.

The CPP candidate on the other hand indicated he was going to push students to go higher in their education and would ensure those who are unable to continue their education take to vocational trainings which according to him will in the long run, promote development in the constituency and for that matter, the country as a whole.

The NPP's candidate however did not make it to the event.

Supt. Albert Fii Ochil, the Police District Commander - Fomena, who was present at the event seized the opportunity to caution voters on use of party colours at voting grounds.

He advised the political parties to inform their supporters to avoid wearing nose masks designed with party colours or symbols.

He stressed it is unlawful to do so and that those who flouted that law will be arrested by his men.

Touching also on the law on vigilantism, the commander revealed any well built (macho) man who will decide to take ballot boxes will be shot by his men.

Some party supporters and other representatives graced the event.

The officer in charge of the NCCE for Adansi Asokwa, Mr. George Amponsah Boateng (SCEO) after the debate, encouraged voters to move out to vote come December 7 since it is their Civic right.

Mr. Frederick Akuamoah (ACEO) remarked he was impressed and satisfied with the conduct of the candidates.

Source: Lily Ampofoa Prekoh/NCCE