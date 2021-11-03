1 hour ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnerships with European Union (EU) has organised a stakeholders meeting for the people of Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The meeting was based on the Prevention of Electoral Violence as well as Provision of Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana. (NORPREVSEC).

The Resource Personnel in the person of Chief Inspector Favor Adukpo, the district crime officer who spoke on Vigilantism and Public Order Act, advised stakeholders to be ambassadors of Peace.

He emphasised that due process of the law must be followed by all citizens to help maintain peace in the country.

The IPDC Chairman; Nana A. B. Boadi on the other hand told participants to be security conscious and ensure their very own safety within their neighbourhood.



Speaking to the gathering, the NCCE director for the area, Gordon Yeboah Opoku (DD) averred "Ghana is situated in a very critical position where she is engulfed by three Francophone countries and the ocean at it's base, so should anything violence happen, we're not going to have it easy".

The well attended event was graced by political parties, GFD, PWDs, HODs, Youth Activists, Women groups and the clergy.