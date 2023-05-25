1 hour ago

The Sekyere Central Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged inhabitants of the area in its week-long programme dubbed, "Constitution Week".

The team interacted with individuals from many sectors, such as identified groups, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Faith-based Organizations (FBOs), and the security services.

The remainder included Persons With disabilities (PWDs), hairstylists, makeup artists, dressmakers, worshippers (Churches and Mosques), market patrons, artisans, and members of the general public.

The populace was educated and made aware of several national issues that affect the country's peace, such as political intolerance, land disputes, religious intolerance, and chieftaincy.

Additionally, they were advised to fully participate in the impending District Level Elections (DLEs) this year.

Gordon Yeboah Opoku, the Director of the Sekyere Central NCCE, urged voters to follow the law and take part in the polls.

Additionally, he encouraged young people, women, and people with disabilities to run for office in a spirit of tolerance.

The District Director was assisted by his ever-dedicated staff, which included Michael Benefor Ofori (PCEO), Susana Biilaat Bokir (SCEO), Georgina Amoako (CEO) and Samuel Heinz Tuffuor-Bio (CEO).