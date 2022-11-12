2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC, has alleged that the Ghana School of Law, GSL, and the Independent Examination Committee, IEC, of the General Legal Council, GLC, is victimising some NDC activists by failing them in the entrance examination into the Ghana School of Law.

According to him, these NDC sympathisers passed the recent entrance examinations yet when the past lists were released by the IEC, their index numbers did not appear indicating that they [NDC activists] have failed.

This, he said, has been going on for some time with one Philimon Laar suffering same.

In a post on his Twitter timeline, Gyamfi, who is also a private legal practitioner warned, the NDC is watching the members of the IEC of GLC for their "time will come".

"For those of GSL, you at the Ghana School of Law and the IEC who think that you can victimise known NDC activists by failing them when they have passed, take note that we are watching you.

"Your time will come. You did it to Philimon Laar.

"You will not get away with same this time," Sammy Gyamfi's tweet concluded.

About 522 out of 2654 students who sat for the entrance exams qualified to enter the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

On Friday, November 11, however, some fresh lawyers were called to enrol in the Ghana Bar.

Source: Ghanaweb