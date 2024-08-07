1 hour ago

Dr Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, claims that his sister, Samia Nkrumah, was manipulated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Joy News PM Express on Tuesday, he explained that Samia returned to Ghana at an inopportune time, lacking familiarity with the country’s political landscape, which allowed the two leading parties to take advantage of her.

“She made the decision to join the CPP, but the situation remained unchanged,” he stated.

Dr. Nkrumah pointed out that smaller parties are often manipulated by the larger NDC and NPP.

“Both parties have manipulated her at different times, especially the NPP government in power when she returned to Ghana,” he added.

He stressed that during elections, without a solid understanding of the political system, one is vulnerable to manipulation by these dominant parties.

“Samia was given opportunities within the CPP, but without grasping the bigger picture, nothing significant changed,” he concluded.

Background on Samia Nkrumah’s Political Career

Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, ventured into Ghanaian politics following a diverse international career.

She became a prominent member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), her father’s legacy party.

In 2008, Samia won the Jomoro Constituency seat in Parliament, making history as the first woman to lead the CPP.

She served as Chairperson of the CPP from 2011 to 2015, advocating for the party’s revival and promoting Nkrumahist ideals.

Despite her efforts, the CPP struggled to regain its former influence, and Samia faced numerous challenges, including internal party conflicts and external political pressures.