1 hour ago

Some youth believed to be affiliated to the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Northern region, have vandalized party properties in Tamale.

Information reaching DGN Online, indicates that the youth stormed the party office and fired gunshots, destroying properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

It is believed that the attack is in connection with the suspensions of some regional executives over an alleged diversion of Ramadan sugar meant for party supporters in the region.

DGN Online learnt that some regional executives were at the office performing their official duties when the youth stormed that office.

The incident has since been reported to the Northern Regional Police Command for the necessary action.

The National Democratic Congress in the Northern region suspended its communications director and other executives indefinitely over Ramadan sugar.

The suspended executives are communications director, General Amin, Deputy communication officer, Iddrisu Hardi Paghazaa, first vice chairman, Alhaji Hassan Rufai Ahmed Veilim ,Treasurer, Inusah Salman Fariz , Deputy Treasurer Mohammed Mateen and two other Tamale North constituency executives.

Meanwhile, the suspended NDC executives have rubbished the suspension claiming they are still at post as executives of the party in the region.

Source: Daily Guide Network