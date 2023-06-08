1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on its patrons and the general public to contribute financially to support the party’s bid to retain the Assin North parliamentary seat in the impending by-election slated for June 27, this year.

Persons willing to support the party have been asked to donate any amount to 0598947709 via Momo, from Friday, June 9, 2023.

This was contained in a release signed and issued by the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Babara Serwaa Asamoah, and copied to Citi News in Accra on Thursday.

“Nothing is too big and nothing is too small,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Assin North Constituency Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Apaah Martin, says James Gyakye Quayson is the “second Jesus Christ” of the Assin North constituency.

He believes that Mr. Quayson will have a landslide victory in the upcoming by-election because he has done so much for the people of the constituency.

“Now that it is getting to the by-election, they have started the construction of the road. It is not a bad thing, but we are telling them whether they construct the road or not, the people of Assin North have decided already,” Mr Martin told Citu News.

Source: citifmonline