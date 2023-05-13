4 hours ago

One of the five contenders in the parliamentary primaries in the Ejura Sekyeredumase, Juliana Kinang-Wassan, drew crowds of delegates to her vehicle when she arrived at the voting center raining cash on delegates.

She turned up later in the day after the incumbent Muhammad Bawa Brimah and the other three contenders had already cast their ballots and taken their seats.

The notes that were seen flying in from her hands ranged from as little as five cedi notes to as much as a hundred cedi notes.

When asked by journalists if she knew sharing cash at the electoral centre to sway votes went against the electoral rules, Juliana indicated she decided to share the cash when she suddenly saw the huge bundle of money on top of her car.

Commenting on the development however the incumbent Muhammad Bawa Brimah contended he was not disturbed by the development.

“I am not the least perturbed by what she has done. The status quo will prevail. I am winning this seat and what she has done doesn’t change anything.”

Hon. Muhammad Bawa Brimah, cautioned that the National Democratic Congress risked losing the Ejura Seat to the New Patriotic Party if delegates dared vote him out of his hoped candidature for the 2024 national elections.

“Note that I seized this seat from the NPP in 2016. In 2020, I even made more votes than John Dramani Mahama in Ejura. If it is not me, the party will lose this seat,” he argued.

The Ejura Sekyeredumase seat is one of the four seats occupied by the NDC in the Ashanti Region, the strong hold of the governing NPP where it commands 43 parliamentary seats.

The other candidates in the race are Kombat Suuk Paul, Awal Asaad, and Mohammed Sisu Tamimu.

