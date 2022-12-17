1 hour ago

A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko, has stated that the opposition NDC cannot win the 2024 general election if Asiedu Nketia is not elected as chairman of the party.

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will gather today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Accra sports stadium to elect national executives for the party.

The NDC's general secretary, Asiedu Nketia, is running against the party's incumbent national chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, Yamoah Ponko said the NDC members are yelling for Asiedu Nketia as national chairman of the party.



"The NDC people are yelling for Asiedu Nketia to lead the party. They believe he has the capacity to lead the party to victory in 2024. "There's no way Asiedu Nketia can’t win." He stated.

According to him, he will be surprised if General Mosquito does not win the chairmanship.



"Today, if Asiedu Nketia does not win, I would be surprised." But that will not happen; he will win. I'll disappoint the grass roots; if I say Asiedu Nketia will not win, they (grass roots) carry the party." Yamoah Ponko said.