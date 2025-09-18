3 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called for unity within the party and full support for President John Dramani Mahama as he works to fulfill the party's promises to Ghanaians.

Speaking during his thank-you tour in Abotakyi, Akuapem North Constituency, Eastern Region, on Thursday, September 18, Asiedu Nketiah urged party members to set aside personal interests and internal disputes for the collective good of the party and the nation.

“In what way can we ensure the party is not put to shame? We will be ashamed if we are unable to fulfill our promises,” he stated. “Fortunately, we have a good president who has already begun delivering on those promises," he said.

Asiedu Nketiah acknowledged the progress made under President Mahama’s leadership but emphasised that to achieve the party’s full vision, continued unity and collective effort are essential.

“What remains is for us to be united as a party and throw our weight behind him so he can complete the task,” he added.

The NDC Chairman also warned that internal divisions and infighting could hurt the party’s performance and tarnish its reputation.

“If we fail to do that—if we start fighting and creating division simply because we didn’t get what we wanted—then when things go wrong, all of us will be affected," he said.