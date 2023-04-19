3 hours ago

Wife of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region is the latest to be suspended from the party by the Regional Executives.

Augustina Ama Tabuah Kwofie, who has expressed interest to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NDC in the area, is the fourth person to be suspended for alleged indiscipline during the recent tour of former President John Dramani Mahama in the area.

Three constituency executives of the party including the Chairman, Emmanuel Ennor Kwofie, the Secretary, Gideon Ansah Mensah, and Organiser, Pius Obosu, have already been suspended.

The executives were suspended for allegedly hooting at the incumbent MP for the area, Kofi Arko Nokoe, when Mr Mahama visited the area recently.

A latest press statement released by the Regional Secretariat of the NDC has indicated that the wife of the constituency chairman has also been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

The statement, signed by the Regional Secretary, Joseph Nelson, stated that on March 24, 2023, a group of party supporters in the woman’s T-shirts hooted at the MP when Mr Mahama visited the area.

According to the statement, the incident was against a directive to the parliamentary aspirants not to use the campaign tour to canvass for votes.

“As someone seeking to become the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, you owed to yourself and the party a responsibility to ensure that persons wearing your T-shirts conducted themselves well.

“In view of the foregoing, you are humbly suspended from the party for a period of three months with immediate effect. Your case will be referred to the disciplinary committee for hearing,” the statement added.