The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has announced his decision to seek re-election for another 4 years.

In the view of the NDC chairman, the party has become more attractive under his leadership.

He also likened himself to Jesus Christ when he was asked by his disciples whether he was the Messiah, adding that delegates must not look any further than him as he is prepared to take the party to the promise land.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo charged the supporters not to change the team that turned around the fortunes of the party after it suffered the humiliating political defeat in 2016.

“I liken myself to Christ when he was asked by the disciple if he is the Messiah. Jesus made the blind see, the lame walk, the deaf hear, what more do you want to see? I am the National Chairman of the party. The party was in disarray due to our humiliating defeat in the 2016 election. It wasn’t attractive at the time but I played a key role together with my team to turn the fortunes of the party during the 2020 elections.

"Under my leadership, we have a hung parliament, that’s not all. We also have a Speaker from our party. This has never happened before, so if you are looking for the Messiah in the NDC, look no further than Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo,” he told Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo also added that but for the use of state-sponsored security personnel, the NDC would have won more parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections including Techiman South, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Zabzugu, Essikado Ketan, among others.

He further argued that party is “experiencing revolution and transformation” under his watch and that he has what “it takes to bring the NDC to power again.”

He also believes that together with his team, he managed to snatch seats that have never been won by the NDC in a long time, citing Tema East and Ayensuano.

This, he insisted, demonstrates competence and for which reason he urged the party supporters to renew his mandate to serve for another four years.