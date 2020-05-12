2 hours ago

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer George Opare-Addo alias Pablo, has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to debate with NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama on issues concerning corruption, infrastructure and economic management.

According to him, ex-president Mahama performed exceptionally well in the above-mentioned areas than the incumbent Nana Addo government.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he made the argument that the current government has not allowed journalists and other people to interrogate issues affecting the country and as such a debate between the ex-president and the incumbent will allow people to probe the issues.

“We want a debate from Nana Addo and Mahama. And an independent journalist to moderate the debate. They need to ask questions. Mahama allowed people to interrogate the issues so the issues came to the forefront. Today what do we see? The NPP is paying off some journalists. It is an open secret. The NDC challenges him to a debate on corruption, infrastructure and economic management”, he said.

He furthered that there were a lot of things that have gone wrong under the Nana Addo government. However, the country has been brought in an “era of silence”.

“You cannot compare the four years of Mahama to the four years of Nana Addo. How can one borrow 120 billion in three years and five months? Where are the three hundred and fifty (350) schools he promised? People cannot criticize this government not because they don’t want to but because they are in fear. We are gradually moving into the era of silence. Nobody can speak”, he added.

Source: happyghana