5 hours ago

Suspended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, has stated that he is still at post, despite the decision of the NDC to suspend him for alleged misconduct.

Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey was suspended from the party for a period of six months. The decision was made by the Greater Accra Regional NDC, citing a violation of Article 48(8) and 49(c) of the Party’s Constitution as amended at the 9th Congress.

However, speaking on the suspension in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey told Umaru Sanda Amadu, “I still describe myself as the constituency chairman. The suspension is null and void, and I am still the substantive chairman of Ayawaso West Wuogon.”

He explained that the accusation that he is being suspended for revealing or discussing internal party matters publicly is inaccurate, as it was former president John Mahama who first made the disclosure on supporting delegates with GH¢40 while on a tour in the Upper West Region.

“Our flagbearer in the Upper West Region indicated to all members that he would give GH¢40 to delegates to use as transport, and so it is not a secret. We are telling Tetteh Chaie that the regional chairman supervised the disbursement of the money in his capacity as the campaign manager.”

Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey further described the suspension as a contravention of the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“There is no provision in our party constitution that allows you to just suspend someone for six months straight. Our constitution says that you can only suspend someone for one month and refer them to the disciplinary committee. If the committee finds that the matter is relevant, they can renew the suspension.”

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, later issued a memo revoking the suspension.

Source: citifmonline