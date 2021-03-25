17 minutes ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the constitution of the party stands tall over every member irrespective of their position.

He said the dismissal of the former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs cannot affect the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in any way.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe said that the constitution of the party has no respect for any so-called 'big fish' or 'small fingerling' and so it would to be scared to crack the whip when people flout the laid down rules and regulations.

“NDC constitution has no respect for any big fish and small fingerlings. What we know is that the law is blind and so whoever flouts the laws, we don’t look at positions before a decision is made to carry out disciplinary measures,” he asserted.

“ . . whether you are a party Chairman or an ordinary member, the laws of the party will deal with the person squarely and equally,” he emphasized.

He, however, recalled that the same constitution dealt with a former General Secretary, Dr Josiah Aryeh and a former Deputy General Secretary, Kofi Adams in the past when they flouted the rules and regulations of the party on different occasions.

He added that Kofi Adams after going through the disciplinary process, came back stronger and with his patience, he is now a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC for Buem constiituency.

“So if you misconduct yourself in the party and you are punished, we all have agreed to comply with the laid down rules and regulations of the party, and so if you have become a victim of the rules and regulations, you should patiently go through the rituals and then correct yourself . . . ” he stated.

Inasmuch as Mr. Asiedu Nketia confessed that people are bound to make mistakes, he added that those who attach defiant behaviour when they are reproached in the party end up destroying their opportunities in the party.

“If he wants to come back to NDC, he will be treated as a new entrant who has to apply to join the party. The day he will join the party will start from the day he will apply to join the party, and so the number of years he has served the party, by this letter of dismissal has been expunged. We don’t have anywhere in our constitution as readmission, but he can start afresh as a new member of the party . . . " he pointed out.