1 hour ago

The Council of elders of the National Democratic Congress is currently locked up in a meeting with the Minority in Parliament, over the approval of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

Parliament approved the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as minister responsible for Finance in the Akufo-Addo led administration.

His approval comes after the Appointments Committee by consensus recommended his approval to the House, much to the surprise of the NDC supporters.

The NDC seems divided on the approval of the minister as the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo stayed away from the floor of Parliament during the process.

According to him, Ofori Atta "epitomises all that is wrong with our financial sector".

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, explained in seconding the motion for the approval of Ofori-Atta on the floor of Parliament on Monday that the consensus recommendation by the Appointments Committee was strategic, but Mr Adongo said the reason given for approving the finance minister is saddening, expressing his disappointment on the approval.

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has also resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee. He communicated his decision in a letter dated March 30, 2021 and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The North Tongu explained that his decision comes “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations. I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.”

The meeting which has in attendance the leadership of the NDC, as well as the party's Parliamentary leadership is expected to last for an hour.