The leadership of opposition National Democratic Congress have cursed members of the ruling New Patriotic Party over alleged busing of minors to registration centres in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region.

In a statement copied to Angelfmonlinegh.com, Mr Abdul Kabore, constituency communications officer of the NDC said:

”The NDC has observed with grave concern that the desperate but laziest DCE who wants to become a member of parliament has imported people from Agogo, Kumawu, Kwaman, Nsuta, Mampong etc to come and register in Drobonso. These people, most of whom are students and teachers are hiding at the ICT centre, teachers quarters, Odenkyem house and various homes of some of the constituency executives and party foot soldiers.”

It is reported, however, that, some students the party interviewed admitted they were imported and given GHS 500.00 each by the District Chief Executive.

Read the full statement below:

COMPILATION OF A NEW VOTER REGISTER, DAY3. THE UNTOLD HAPPENINGS IN SEKYERE AFRAM PLAINS CONSTITUENCY The compilation of new voter register is in its day four today. The National Democratic Congress, Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency has observed some disturbing developments in the constituency which we would like to bring to the attention of authorities and the general public at large.

DISREGARD FOR COVID 19 PROTOCOLS Ladies and gentlemen, the NDC has since day one made its position on the compilation of a new voter register known. Our opposition to the exercise is a matter of public knowledge. The emergence of Covid 19 and its surviving protocols is enough to make a reasonable individual rescind his decision of compiling a voter register no matter their interest. This is not applicable to Nana Addo government and his minister for re election Jean Adokwei Mensah.

The NDC has observed that the covid 19 protocols are absent in most of the registration centers in the Sekeyere Afram Plains constituency which are not different from across the country per our information. Whiles most of the people are not in nose masks, social distancing is not observed. Currently the Sekeyere Afram Plains district has no case of covid as our only reported case has fully recovered. However, with the bussing in of registrants, we have no doubts in our minds that the constituency will record new cases of the pandemic and just like the Ghana Medical Association reported, we will hold Jean Mensah, Nana Akuffo Addo and Hon. Joseph Owusu (DCE) squarely responsible.

POLICE BRUTALITIES Prior to the commencement of the exercise, NPP officials had caution some of us and we have them on record that what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon last year will repeat itself in our beloved peaceful constituency. It therefore came as no surprise to us when men in police uniform pounced on innocent citizens leading to the hospitalization of some of them. what was their crime? They attempted to challenge non residents as by electoral laws establish.

Elsewhere in the Volta Region, we read that security personnel are arresting suspected non citizens who attempt to register. But in our situation, security personnel are rather brutalizing people who challenge non residents. We thank our Regional Chairman, Nana Kwasi and his team for intervening promptly. We are happy the regional security coordinator has reminded his deployment of Ex President Mahama’s qoute, “remember that your fidelity is to the state and not a political party or figure.

The people you encounter are the very people under whose authority you wear your respected uniforms. The politician who send you to intimidate and brutalize your fellow Ghanaians will not be there always but your commitment to sanctity of the state is eternal. I urge you therefore not to become the tool by which the rights of innocent Ghanaians are abused. Bear in mind that there is always a day of accountability and that any abuse you subject to or allow to be subjected to your fellow citizen, will be subject to scrutiny in the near future” and also making them aware the motto of the police is Service with Integrity and not unlawful brutality.

IMPORTATION OF REGISTRANTS The NDC has observed with grave concern that the desperate but laziest DCE who wants to become a member of parliament has imported people from Agogo, Kumawu, Kwaman, Nsuta, Mampong etc to come and register in Drobonso. These people, most of whom are students and teachers are hiding at the ICT center, teachers quarters, Odenkyem house and various homes of some of the constituency executives and party foot soldiers.

Some of the students we interviewed admitted that they were imported in by the DCE through the constituency executives and noted individuals, to come and register and vote in Drobonso. They said they were given GHS 500.00 each for feeding. That mini buses were arranged to convey them from their various institutions to and fro Drobonso. The students revealed that they have been promised scholarships and another GHS 500.00 if they turn up to vote for Hon. Joseph Owusu, the DCE and NPP parliamentary candidate.

We have no problem if Odenkyem decide to give out money to aliens to register and vote for him because he will be defeated as his two researches have proven. However, we are worried that that money is not going to indigenous citizens of Drobonso but foreigners. He has people supporting him yet they go hungry whiles money is spent on non-indigenes. What does he want NPP supporters in Drobonso who did not benefit from his laziness to feel? Unimportant and useless of course. We therefore encourage all NPP sympathizers to know very well the man Odenkyem and vote against him as a punishment for giving money which could had supported them in this difficult time to aliens. Secondly, we have made it clear that our DCE is the laziest among all MMDCEs in Ghana. Is it our development funds that he is using to bus and import votes?

INVOCATION OF RIVER GODS Finally, it will be recalled that on Friday, 26th June 2020, a group of aggrieved residents of Drobonso invoked the powers of River Drobon and its adjourning rivers to punish any non resident and non citizen of Sekeyere Afram Plains who will attempt to register in the constituency. The NDC fully associated itself to this act.

We want to inform everyone that the curse is still in force as against speculations that it has been deactivated. We therefore encourage all who will want to risk their live by coming to register in Drobonso or anywhere in the plains to goodbye their families when they are coming. The powers of the river gods are not for jokes. We caution that by extension organizers of this illegal act are not spared in the invocation of the powers of the river gods so better advice yourself, your wards, your family before is too late. * Signed MAHMUD ABDUL WALIU KABORE Constituency communications Officer.