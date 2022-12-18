7 hours ago

Some 46 National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in the Upper West Region have been involved in an accident while returning from the party’s delegates conference.

The delegates travelled to Accra to make their choices of befitting leaders who will steer affairs of the party in the next 2024 elections.

While returning to Wa, the Kia VIP bus with registration number GT 1474-15 they were riding in was involved in a non-fatal accident.

Driver of the intercity travel car who spoke to Adom News indicated that he was attempting to climb the sideway as a result of the bumpy road.

However, on reaching the hill, the car developed a mechanical fault and his gear and break stopped working abruptly.

To prevent the car from plunging into the Bole Dam situated right on the shoulder of the road, his only option was to reverse the car and drive straight into a nearby ditch.

The 46 passengers quickly rushed for safety leaving all of them unscathed.

Meanwhile, the police and MTTD have visited the scene to ensure free flow of traffic.

Also, the Bole NDC Constituency Chairman has organised another bus to transport the delegates safely to Wa.