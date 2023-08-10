1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected claims that it has suspended its women’s organizer for Kumawu Constituency for allegedly declaring her support for the presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

News was rife in media circles that the party suspended Madam Akua Afriyie for allegedly declaring her support for Alan Kyerematen.

But in a statement dated August 9, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC said the party leadership has not sanctioned such punishment.

The NDC clarified that the said Akua Afriyie does not exist in any of its records either as a women’s organizer or party executive either at the branch, constituency, or regional level.

“The attention of the regional leadership of the party has been drawn to a malicious publication made by the chronicles and subsequently republished by some other media outlets to the effect that, the NDC has suspended our women’s organizer for Kumawu Constituency for allegedly declaring support for one of the NPP’s Presidential Aspirants, Alan Kyerematen. I wish to by this statement debunk the publication and put on record that, no such declaration has been made by any of our women’s organizers and no such purported suspension has been occasioned by any structure of the party”.

Madam Akua Afriyie was seen in a viral video showing her admiration for the NPP presidential hopeful.

According to her, her dismissal came shortly after the video of her declaration of support for Alan went viral during the Kumawu by-election.

She had told the whole world that though she was an NDC member if the NPP presented Alan as their flagbearer in the 2024 elections, she will gladly vote for him.

Source: citifmonline