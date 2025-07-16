Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, the National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vehemently rejected accusations of electoral misconduct in the party's recent victory in the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun, dismissing claims of intimidation and "bullying."

The NDC's triumph in the July 11 rerun, where candidate Ewurabena Aubynn emerged victorious, was met with allegations from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who accused the NDC of using forceful tactics to secure a seat traditionally considered an NPP stronghold.

In an exclusive interview on Channel One TV’s Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Dr. Bisiw-Kotei dismissed the NPP's claims as unfounded and disrespectful to the voters of Ablekuma North.

“When they say we bullied our way, it will be like people didn’t vote, and we pushed and counted ballots that didn’t exist. I mean for you [NPP] to say that somebody bullied their way in a democratic dispensation where we all participated, then I don’t really know what they mean.

“I think that it’s also an insult to the electorate in Ablekuma. They queued, some went to work, and hurriedly came back to vote.”

She stated that the people of Ablekuma North actively participated in both the December 7, 2024 election and the subsequent rerun, which allowed them to express their true will.

“They voted on December 7, 2024, and their will didn’t reflect in whatever results were declared. There was a rerun and they spoke again, so I don’t think that is fair for anybody to say that they or we bullied our way to victory.”

The rerun, however, was marred by violent incidents, including at the St. Peter’s Methodist Church polling station, where unidentified men reportedly overpowered security forces and attacked several individuals, including former Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Viral footage from the scene showed Hawa Koomson using pepper spray as chaos ensued between party supporters and unknown aggressors.

Despite the disturbances, the Electoral Commission officially declared Ewurabena Aubynn the winner of the Ablekuma North seat, marking a significant political shift for the constituency.