2 hours ago

A former National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan has expressed worry about events at the party's just ended Youth and Women's delegates conference in Cape Coast.

According to him, the party needs prayers as it is gradually spiraling out of control and internal democracy must work again in the party.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the NDC he knew is gradually changing from its democratic nature.

"I will not allow them to seal my mouth, I will say what I feel will help the party," he stated, adding that the party should allow its members to elect people they feel can work and push the party forward.

"The elders should stop being behind and rooting for some candidates. . . we won't allow anyone to take the party as their bonafide property . . . " he angrily said.

" . . All the elders, from former President to former National Executives, they should all come out and defuse the notion that they support a particular candidate . . . Hanna Bissiw(Women's Organiser) even tells me now the hatred is too much, how?" Yaw Boateng Gyan said.

Police declare 16 persons wanted over violence at NDC polls; announce GHc10k bounty

Police are on a manhunt for some sixteen persons following violent disturbances at the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser congress held in Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

A statement issued by the Police, said, “while proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property”.

The police have placed a bounty of GH¢10,000.00 on the suspects, calling on the public to assist the police in the arrest.

“After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted. A GH¢10,000.00 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects,” the statement indicated.