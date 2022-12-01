1 hour ago

The campaign team of the aspiring NDC’s National Youth Organizer has responded to some allegations being peddled by their opponent and incumbent youth leader of their party, George Opare Addo.

The team in a lengthy statement said “George Opare Addo is now deploying subterfuge in his interactions with Youth delegates as he tries to curry favour with them.”

They advised he engaged in a “clean” campaign to help the party unite after the election ahead on the 2024 election.