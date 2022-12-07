3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is confident its delegates will elect a formidable team to lead the party to win the 2024 polls.

The NDC will hold its women and youth organizer elections at the University of Cape Coast on December 10, 2022, whereas the National Congress will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Coordinator of the Planning Committee of NDC, Alex Segbefia said the party is a credible alternative to steer affairs of the nation.

“We want a team that is now going to be in place to take us to victory in 2024, and we do not underestimate our opponents in any way. Much as people say, we don’t want to win the elections by default. We want people to know that we are a credible alternative. And they should look at us a credible alternative, looking at our policies and programmes, and the way in which we intend to form government,” he said.

The incumbent General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, will be contesting with the incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and others.

Other positions other candidates are vying for include: Deputy National Chairman, National Organiser, National Treasurer, National Treasurer, Deputy National Organiser amongst others.

Source: citifmonline