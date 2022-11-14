3 hours ago

A defeated Northern Regional Chairman aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei, has accused the party’s Elections Directorate of stealing the elections for Chairman-Elect, Ali Adolf John.

The angry Chairman aspirant rained curses on the party’s election managers, claiming that he won the election.

Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei, popularly known as Chairman 'Yellow Man' went into Sunday’s election as one of the favourites to win the chairmanship race, however, at the end of counting, he lost by just 11 votes margin.

The Acting Regional Chairman, Ali Adolf John who assumed that role following the demise of the former Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila won the keenly contested election, polling 247 votes to beat Chairman Yellow Man who polled 236 votes.

Vice Chairman, Hassan Rufai Vielim who was tipped to win the election by many observers surprisingly polled just 93 votes whiles one Alhaji Umar Farouk polled nine votes.

Mr. Apasinaba Wumbei who believed he won the election told journalists that “I won the elections, God will punish them for me.”

Meanwhile, most of the incumbents who contested won their various positions.

The incumbent Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul Salam shook off fierce competition from Dr. Abukari Wumbei to retain his position. He polled 298 votes, against Dr. Wumbei’s 262.

Incumbent Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu retained her position after securing a landslide victory in the election. She polled 263 votes, her closest contender, Issah Zakaria polled 192 while Mohammed Abdul-Mumin polled 136.

The Northern Regional Organiser, Abubakari Abdallah Baba Zee also retained his position in a landslide victory, polling 397 votes whiles his other contender, Zakaria Majeed polled 192.

Other candidates who won were Abdul Hamid Alhassan and Alhassan Abdul Mumin – Vice Chairpersons, Sulemana Mohammed – Communication Officer, Mumuni Believer Likpalmo – Youth Organiser, John Mahama Charity – Women’s Organiser;

Mohammed A S Zacious- Deputy Organiser, Suhuyini Yaalana – Deputy Treasurer, Hajia Bintu Mahama – Deputy Women’s Organiser, Hajia Jamila Amadu-Zongo Caucus, and Ziblim Abdul Gafaru and Hajia Abdulai Duriya – Deputy Youth Organisers.