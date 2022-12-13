3 hours ago

Former president John Mahama has said he has not endorsed any candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of its national delegates’ congress slated for Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mahama has warned all candidates and their campaigners to desist from any attempt to associate his name with their candidature.

A statement issued on Tuesday (13 December) said his interest is victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections.

“Former President John Dramani Mahama wishes to once again caution, in the strongest terms, aspirants and their campaigners who deliberately continue to associate his name with their campaign.

“As has been publicly stated by Mr. Mahama, he has no preference and has not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing NDC national executive elections, which climaxes on Saturday at the 10th National Delegates Congress.

“Of paramount interest to President Mahama is victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to “Build the Ghana We Want,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement:

Former President John Dramani Mahama wishes to once again caution, in the strongest terms, aspirants and their campaigners who deliberately continue to associate his name with their campaign.

As has been publicly stated by Mr. Mahama, he has no preference and has not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing NDC national executive elections, which climaxes on Saturday at the 10th National Delegates Congress.

Mr. Mahama has noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature.

Of paramount interest to President Mahama is Victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to “Build the Ghana We Want.”

He, like other supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will work with whoever the delegates choose and elect.

Meanwhile, the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama condemns a publication in a tabloid newspaper that the family of the former President is in support of one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the NDC.

The said claim and the publication are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide