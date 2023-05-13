1 hour ago

The largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress(NDC) will today May 13, 2023 elect a Presidential Candidate and Parliamentary candidates to lead the party to the 2024 general elections.

Voting will take place in 275 constituencies for the Presidential election and 216 for the Parliamentary.

In all over 3,560 delegates are expected to cast their votes at 420 centres and for two Presidential as well as 739 Parliamentary candidates. A total of 47 candidates are going unopposed.

Meanwhile, a flagbearer aspirant of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor less than 24 hours to the primaries announced he has withdrawn from the election.

According to the former Minister of Finance, he will not take part in an election which is blatantly fraught with irregularities, regardless of all his efforts to draw the attention to same.

Addressing the media in Accra on his move, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said his decision follows wide consultation with his support base nationwide.

He thanked his supporters especially his campaign team for doing a marvelous job.

Earlier on Friday May 12, 2023, Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrew the court case against the NDC presidential primary, paving the way for the presidential and parliamentary primaries to go ahead on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Dr Duffuor’s lawyers on Friday morning told the High Court in Accra that they were discontinuing the case.

High Court in Accra therefore struck out the application, which sought to put on hold the primaries until some alleged anomalies in the register were resolved.