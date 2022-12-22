2 hours ago

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, a.k.a. Nana B, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for having only 24 per cent of the 25 newly elected executives being Akans.

According to him, the results of the national executive elections showed that the NDC as a party does not like Akans.

Speaking in a Hello FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana B added that the NDC has made Akans, who are the majority group in Ghana, a minority in their party.

“The Akan grouping is the largest in Ghana. We make up about 45 per cent of Ghana’s population. In their recent national executive elections, the NDC elected 25 people… Out of the 25 people, only six are Akans.

“In terms of mathematics, the NDC elected only 24 per cent of its executives from the Akan group. So now, the largest group in Ghana has become the minority in the NDC.

“The NDC used to say that we (the NDC) are an Akan party. So now that Akans, who are the majority group in Ghana, have become the minority in the NDC. Can we also that the NDC is anti-Akan,” he said in Twi.

He suggested that notable Akans in the NDC, who were holding various positions, lost them because of their ethnicity.

Source: Ghanaweb