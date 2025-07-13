10 hours ago

Two senior national executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin and Yakubu Abanga, have strongly denied any association with an alleged illegal anti-galamsey taskforce accused of harassing and extorting small-scale miners in various parts of the country.

The Concerned Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana (CSSMAG) had accused the two executives—Yamin, the party’s National Organiser, and Abanga, the 3rd National Vice Chairman—of backing a group that has been operating in mining communities such as Sekondi, Bekwai, Offinso, and Prestea.

The group reportedly wore military gear and invoked the names of the two politicians while intimidating miners and demanding payments.

In separate interviews, both Yamin and Abanga flatly rejected the allegations and called on national security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone found using their names for such unlawful activities.

“I would be the last person to sanction any illegal taskforce,” Yamin said in an interview with EIB’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent on July 13, 2025.

“I have never been involved in mining, and I urge the security services to take swift action against these impersonators.”

Yamin further revealed that he has previously reported suspected illegal mining operations to the authorities and encouraged miners to detain anyone falsely claiming to act on his behalf or that of the NDC.

Abanga also dismissed the allegations, affirming his legitimate involvement in mining. “I am a licensed miner with concessions in the Ashanti and Western Regions, and even in Côte d’Ivoire,” he said.

“I have been a victim of unfair treatment in the sector and currently have a court case over some seized concessions. I would never support a group undermining the anti-galamsey fight.”

In a press release, Yamin reiterated his disassociation from the alleged taskforce, stating categorically that he has never authorized, participated in, or supported any such operations.

“If anyone is using my name for illegal activities, they must be stopped and prosecuted,” the statement read.

He also reminded the public that the creation and regulation of any anti-galamsey taskforce falls under the jurisdiction of state security, not political parties or individuals.

Both executives reaffirmed their commitment to legal mining practices and the rule of law, calling on the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association to direct its concerns through appropriate legal channels rather than issuing public accusations.