The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled its former Central Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the party.

According to the party, it took the action against Mr. Allotey Jacobs for misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

The party disclosed that its Disciplinary Committee made the recommendation and was adopted by the Functional Executive Committee unanimously.

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March 2021, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case or misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr. Allotey Jacobs pursuant to articles 48(I) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.”

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party. The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party.”

The party thus asked Allotey Jacobs to return any party property in his possession. The party also said the expelled members forfeits any amounts of money, dues, or subscription he has made to the party.

“You are therefore by the decision of FEC, expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”

“You are by this letter and pursuant to Article 48(10) directed to return any party properties that may be in your custody and shall forfeit any money, dues or subscription fees made to the Party.”

The party made this known in a press statement issued on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, signed by its General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Prior to this decision, the NDC earlier suspended the former Central Regional Chairman over what the party described as “persistent anti-party conduct.”

Source: citifmonline