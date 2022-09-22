5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended the deadline for the picking of nomination forms by two days to September 24.

The extension follows “widespread concerns from various parts of the country over the picking of nomination forms for the upcoming Constituency elections.”

The party said these concerns have centered around the network and other challenges relative to the download of forms.

The party, however, noted that all other processes on the approved internal elections timetable of the party remain unchanged.

Find below the full statement

The NDC has slated 22nd and 23rd October 2022 for its constituency level elections, regional level will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR PICKING OF NOMINATION FORMS.

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of widespread concerns from various parts of the country over the picking of nomination forms for the upcoming Constituency elections. These concerns have centered around the network and other challenges relative to the download of forms.

In view of this, FEC has effective today, extended the deadline for picking of nomination forms by an additional two days, to end on Saturday, 24th September, 2022. All other processes on the approved internal elections timetable of the party remains unchanged.

All Constituency Secretariates of the party should take note of this directive and comply accordingly.

Signed,

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

(General Secretary)