42 minutes ago

The deputy regional secretaries of the opposition NDC have issued a press release congratulating Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman in her appointment as running mate for the 2020 election.

The statement read:

“We are extremely excited about the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC for election 2020. “

“It is a great honour to womanhood for this nomination to a high office of a potential Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. “

“Having served as the first woman Vice Chancellor to any Public University in Ghana and also as a former Minister of Education, we believe Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will serve well as a Vice President. “

“We call on all women to support the candidature of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to show our delight in this gesture of inclusion by President John Dramani Mahama.”

“This kind gesture will motivate and encourage more women to work hard and strive for their inclusion in higher and noble positions.”

The release was signed by

Ophelia M. Atoklo (Upper East Dep. Regional Secretary),

Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy (Greater Accra Dep. Regional Secretary) and

Charity Gardiner (Dep Ahafo Regional Secretary).