As Ghanaians are facing difficult times due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) seems to be largely concerned about the 2020 general elections.

The party is taking on the NPP for allegedly interfering with the operations of the Electoral Commission.

According to the party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, “in the past few days, it has been reported that a senior official at the Electoral Commission has declared that if the Commission is unable to compile a new voter’s register, there would be no elections in December this year.”

It says “again, the Special Prosecutor is also reported to have formally invited some personalities to assist his office in investigating the so-called Airbus scandal.”

The NDC is raising concerns over electoral issues at a time millions of Ghanaians are under a two-week partial lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Akufo-Addo’s administration has been seriously battling to contain the virus which has infected some 161 persons in Ghana and killed five others.

Source: peacefmonline