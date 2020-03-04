1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has finally opened up on whether the opposition party will take part in the upcoming voters' registration exercise fixed for April 18 by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“As a party, we are already preparing for the limited registration exercise…we will be ready but they (EC) will fail,” the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi said while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ Wednesday.

The NDC and some other smaller political parties under the umbrella; Inter-Party Resisitaance against New Voters Register, have sworn to resist the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register.

But the question most political pundits have been asking is whether the NDC will urge its members to participate in the registration exercise which is scheduled for April 18, 2020.

In response to this, Sammy Gyamfi said: "We are already prepared...because by law the EC needs to conduct a limited registration exercise. So as a party we are already preparing for that exercise. If the EC says there will be no limited registration but rather wants to compile a new register, we will be ready but they will fail…"

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC has stated that the scheduled compilation of the new voters' register will not come off.

“If you doubt us that will be the first exposure about the lies they have been telling the nation. You are now in the process of procurement, we are in March so between today and 18th April you have to bring samples or prototype of your equipment to go and do pilot registration, train everybody before you come and start the registration. Unless they want to create confusion they will not even be in a position to begin the registration on the 18th. We don’t believe they can, so the issue about what we’ll be doing on the 18th does not arise at all," he said while addressing a press conference organized by the Inter-Party Resisitance against New Voters Register on Tuesday.

Peace FM