2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday morning met the party’s vetting committee to be vetted as a candidate for the NDC flagbearer position.

The flagbearer hopeful was accompanied by some party constituency executives and his supporters at the party headquarters in Accra.

John Mahama who is the first among four aspirants to be vetted for the position will be quizzed on his ideologies and vision for the party should he win the position.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, March 21, officially filed his nomination form to contest in the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer ship race.

His forms were submitted on his behalf by a team led by the NDC’s Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi.

While filing the forms, Prof. Alabi urged NDC delegates to give John Dramani Mahama a 99 percent endorsement to become the flagbearer of the party.

Other contestants in the race include former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Kwabena Duffuor, Ernest Krobeah Asante, and Kojo Bonsu.

Source: citifmonline