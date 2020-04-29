2 hours ago

“The opposition NDC struggles with self complex problems- they give up easily,” National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Sammi Awuku reacted to the largest opposition questioning of Akufo-Addo’s 88 hospitals to be built in various districts.

He stressed: “the difference between us and the NDC is that we don’t give up easily” the ruling party Organizer told host Kweku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa Morning Show.

Some elements of the opposition NDC, are questioning President Akufo-Addo’s big plan of securing some 88 hospitals in various districts without health facilities and another six in the newly created regions.

President Akufo-Addo during his 8th address to the nation on measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, said he has on his radar the construction of these facilities in the districts as the global plague has exposed the unequal distribution of health facilities in the country

“…We must do something urgently about this. That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing eighty-eight (88) hospitals in the districts without hospitals.

“It will mean ten (10) in Ashanti, nine (9) in Volta, nine (9) in Central, eight (8) in Eastern, seven (7) in Greater Accra, seven (7) in Upper East, five (5) in Northern, five (5) in Oti, five (5) in Upper West, five (5) in Bono, four (4) in Western North, four (4) in Western, three (3) in Ahafo, three (3) in Savannah, two (2) in Bono East, and two (2) in North East Regions,” he added.

But NDC MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Casiel Ato Forson questioned the plan and wondered, how government was going to fund the project.

In a reaction to the disbelief exhibited by their opponents, Sammi Awuku said he’s not surprised about this, as the NDC had variously discounted very viable projects and programmes of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“The NDC ridiculing the 88 new district hospitals and six regional hospitals does not come to me as a surprise at all because they give up easily- they gave up on galamsey. they gave up on free SHS when there were challenges, but we never gave up, we solved them. Again when you look at Dumsor, in 2015,2016 we were virtually in darkness, and they completely gave up in the fight against dumsor. When we took over the reins of power we made sure we fix Dumsor.

“The NDC gave up on the economy, we never did and now we have a strong and resilient economy. That is why after coming out of the IMF conditionalities, we still received support from the IMF following the civid-19 crisis because they know we’re better managers of the economy and so getting their monies back won’t be difficult.”