The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to finally go to court over the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters' register.

The NDC has been criticizing the EC's decision for a new register insisting that it is expensive.

The opposition party also claims there is nothing wrong with the old register and the time frame is too short for the electoral body to put together a new register.

They have accused the current EC of being 'in bed' with the ruling government and has sworn to resist every plan to compile a new register.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other stakeholders have asked the NDC to seek legal redress if they were not satisfied with the decision.

On Wednesday's edition of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', with host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the NDC disclosed that plans are far advanced to take the EC to court.

"Our lawyers are currently considering all the issues especially the violation of the procurement laws of Ghana. I wouldn’t want to preempt anything but from where I sit, it is very likely that we will go to court. However, if we don’t go to court, it doesn’t stop us from still exercising our rights to free speech to critique what the EC is doing," he intimated.

Source: peacefmonline.com