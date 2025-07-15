1 hour ago

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted in Ghana’s mining sector as top executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been accused of being behind a rogue anti-galamsey taskforce allegedly extorting money and brutalizing small-scale miners across the country.

The allegations, made by the Concern Small Scale Mining Group in Ghana (CSSMGG), have thrown a spotlight on what appears to be a growing underground network of politically shielded operatives targeting legitimate mining concessions.

In a statement dated July 9, 2025, and signed by the group leader Andrew Abban, the CSSMGG accused some National Security operatives and military personnel of carrying out unlawful operations on mining sites.

These individuals, according to the group, often appear in full military gear, harass miners, seize equipment, and extort huge sums under the pretense of enforcing anti-galamsey regulations.

But what has stirred national uproar is the claim that these rogue operatives frequently invoke the names of prominent NDC figures — including National Organiser Joseph Yamin and 3rd Vice-Chairperson Yakubu Abanga — to lend legitimacy to their actions and intimidate miners into compliance.

According to the statement, these so-called enforcers have been particularly active in mining zones within the Ashanti and Western Regions, operating as a “parallel anti-galamsey taskforce” outside the jurisdiction of the officially sanctioned National Anti-Galamsey Taskforce.

The group says its members have come under constant attacks and intimidation by armed men claiming to work with National Security and acting on instructions from party “big men.”

In Prestea, several miners reported seeing military personnel identified as Warrant Officers Ayamba and Ben (Bernard), Sergeant Salifu Abdul, Lance Corporal Adu Richmond, Sergeant Kunya Akwasi, and Lance Corporal Awaga Rocky.

These officers were allegedly deployed under the command of Colonel Tali, the Operations Commander at the National Security Office.

The CSSMGG alleges that the extortion operations are being carried out in collaboration with party functionaries, with some miners directly naming Yamin and Abanga as political cover for the operatives.

This has left many small-scale miners fearful for their safety, forcing some to abandon their concessions altogether.

However, in separate media interviews, both NDC executives vehemently denied any link to the illicit operations.

Speaking to Rawgist Online, Joseph Yamin denied having any connection with illegal mining or sanctioning any anti-galamsey taskforce.

“I have never engaged in mining and I challenge anyone with evidence to prove otherwise,” he stated.

Yamin said he has instead been a strong advocate against illegality in the sector and even recently reported an illegal operation in the Eastern Region to the authorities.

He added, “I encourage the arrest of anyone who uses my name to harass or extort money from miners. The law must deal with them.”

Yakubu Abanga, on his part, also disassociated himself from the alleged taskforce, describing the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Abanga confirmed that he is a legitimate miner with licensed concessions in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, and said some of his mining rights were taken away during the Akufo-Addo administration, for which he is still pursuing justice in court.

“I will never support any group that undermines government policy or the safety of legal miners. I am a businessman, and my priority is to see sanity restored to the mining sector,” Abanga emphasized.

The disturbing revelations come at a time when the Lands and natural Resources Ministry, under the leadership of Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, is working to reform the small-scale mining industry.

The Minister recently launched the Anti-Galamsey Office, tasked with streamlining mining operations and clamping down on unauthorized taskforces.

He has acknowledged the existence of these rogue groups and pledged that government will disband them and prosecute any operatives found culpable of extortion and brutality.

Meanwhile, the Concern Small Scale Mining Group has appealed to President John Mahama to act swiftly, expressing confidence in his administration’s commitment to protect the interests of small-scale miners.