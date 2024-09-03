4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has emphasized that, the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has a comprehensive plan for the development of the Keta Port.

He assured that under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama and guided by the party’s 2024 manifesto, the NDC government would deliver the port to benefit the people of the Volta, Oti, and Northern regions.

Speaking at a media briefing at the NDC’s Volta Regional office in Ho, Mr Ablakwa highlighted the broader vision of the NDC for the port.

“Our plan is more extensive. We envision the port not just serving the Volta Region but also the entire Oti Region and the landlocked northern belt. Rather than routing through Tema and Kumasi to Techiman, the new port in Keta will provide a much shorter route, significantly enhancing access to the northern part of our country. We have a detailed blueprint for creating a new port and a new hub for our people,” he stated.

Mr. Ablakwa also reiterated plans to develop the Ho airport into an aviation training hub to serve the West African Sub-region.

He mentioned that, the NDC government would pursue a non-aeronautical estate business development of the airport in partnership with the private sector under an Airport City Precinct Development Scheme.

Additionally, he announced the establishment of a regional digital centre modelled after the Accra Digital Centre.

The region would also see a significant boost in agriculture, with farmer service centres planned for all districts, alongside the creation of an agro-industrial zone and a cocoa processing plant.

Mr Ablakwa discussed the dredging of the Volta Lake and other river bodies to prevent future flooding and enhance the fishing industry.

He also committed to ensuring full compensation for victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillages.

The NDC also aims to establish a quaternary hospital in the Volta Region to promote medical tourism, while expanding the Ho Teaching Hospital to offer specialized services.

The development of the University of Health and Allied Sciences would continue, with additional campuses in Keta and Battor, the establishment of a Zonal Public Laboratory in the Volta Region, and the upgrading of the four existing zonal laboratories.

Further plans include the construction of trauma centres, clinics, rest stops, and other social amenities along the Accra – Aflao and Tema – Afienya – Ho corridors.

The NDC manifesto also proposes the introduction of specialized Artificial Intelligence labs in selected secondary schools, including those in the Volta Region.

In terms of road infrastructure, Mr Ablakwa outlined the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road, the construction of an inter-regional road from Keta – Denu – Ho – Have – Kpando – Worawora to Dambai, and the construction of the Asikuma – Anum – Dzemeni roads. Feasibility studies would also be conducted for bypasses at Hohoe and Kpando to encourage transit trade.

He further mentioned plans to facilitate investments by the Minerals Commission in natural salt production at Keta, aiming to expand capacity and secure markets in Nigeria and other countries.

“These are among the key projects outlined in the NDC Manifesto for the people of the Volta Region. To bring these to fruition, it is crucial that we all turn out in large numbers to vote massively for H.E. John Mahama and all NDC Parliamentary Candidates,” he urged.