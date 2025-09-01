1 hour ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of deceiving Ghanaians with unfulfilled promises during the 2024 elections.

Speaking after officially submitting his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race for the 2028 general elections, Dr. Bawumia said the NDC has failed to deliver on the lofty pledges that swept them into power.

Before delivering his address, the former Vice President called for a minute’s silence in memory of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, and others who had passed away in service to the NPP.

He then turned his attention to the state of national politics, framing the 2028 contest as a battle for truth, accountability, and leadership rooted in the NPP’s tradition.

NDC’s Broken Promises

According to Dr. Bawumia, several of the NDC’s high-profile campaign pledges have proven to be political gimmicks.

He cited, among others, the party’s promise to pay cocoa farmers at least GH₵6,000, repeal of the controversial LI 2462 to fight illegal mining, and implement a 24-hour economy that would generate massive jobs for the youth.

“Already, it is evident the NDC does not intend to fulfil these promises,” he said, arguing that the Mahama-led administration has instead left cocoa farmers, miners, and ordinary citizens disillusioned.

He further claimed that remittances had dropped significantly due to exchange rate misalignments under the NDC government, while the creation of Goldbod to manage gold purchases had collapsed due to unattractive pricing.

Positioning Himself as the Alternative

Dr. Bawumia, who lost the 2024 elections as NPP flagbearer but is seeking re-election to lead the party into 2028, insisted that he remains the most prepared candidate to challenge the NDC and reclaim power.

Drawing on his 16 years of active political engagement, including his tenure as Vice President, he emphasized that his face and name are already known across the country — a political advantage he believes will prevent the NPP from “starting afresh from zero.”

He pointed to his track record of spearheading innovative policies such as the Gold-for-Oil initiative, mobile money interoperability, the GhanaCard, the paperless ports system, Agenda 111, and the medical drone delivery service, among others.

These interventions, he argued, have earned him a reputation as “the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history.”

A Call for Unity in the NPP

The former Vice President also cautioned against internal strife within the NPP, warning that attacks by party members on one another only serve as ammunition for the NDC in the next elections.

“If you claim you are a true patriot and want this party to win in 2028, then stop it. Stop the internal attacks now. Stop the religious and tribal attacks now,” he charged.

Dr Bawumia stressed that unity and discipline would be crucial for the NPP’s chances in 2028, declaring: “Our true opponent is not within. Our true opponent is out there!”

Vision for Ghana

Looking ahead, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for a future government, anchored on what he described as “rich ideas.”

These include the introduction of a flat tax system to simplify revenue collection, expansion of job opportunities through private sector-driven growth, and a constituency-based development framework to ensure equitable distribution of resources.

He pledged to reduce the cost of living, restore jobs lost under the NDC administration, and build a modern, digitalized economy that offers equal opportunities for all citizens, including women, the disabled, and the grassroots.

Bawumia’s Political Journey

Dr. Bawumia recalled his long-standing sacrifices for the party, from resigning his role at the Bank of Ghana in 2008 to joining the NPP’s electoral challenge in 2012, serving as star witness in the 2013 Supreme Court petition, and defending the party’s positions even in the face of ridicule

“I have never hesitated to defend this party even at the risk of mockery by our opponents. You can be sure, that with Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, I shall not hesitate to put my all on the line for the NPP and for Ghana,” he said.

The Battle Ahead

As the NPP heads toward its internal elections scheduled for January 31, 2026, Dr. Bawumia framed his candidacy as a continuation of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, which he said has historically provided Ghana with intellectual depth, humility, foresight, and resilience in leadership.

“This election is not just about a flagbearer. It is an election for the soul of our party,” he declared, rallying delegates to back him in what he describes as the NPP’s best chance of defeating the NDC in 2028.