The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Saturday, September 6, hold its parliamentary primaries to elect a candidate for the upcoming Tamale Central by-election.

The primary follows the death of the area’s Member of Parliament, Alhaji Murtala Muhammed, who died along with seven others in a tragic helicopter crash last month. The race to replace him has drawn 12 aspirants, including three women, all vying for the party's ticket at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Party officials say the contest is expected to be tightly contested, with the winner poised to retain the seat for the NDC and uphold the late MP’s legacy.

The Northern Regional Police Command has assured residents, candidates, and delegates of tight security throughout the exercise. Over 400 officers have been deployed to maintain law and order before, during, and after voting.

In a statement released Friday, the NDC's Northern Regional Directorate of Elections and IT detailed the election procedures and regulations. Voting will begin at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. sharp.

Delegates will be assigned to one of four ballot boxes, each corresponding to specific electoral areas. They will be required to present QR-code-enabled delegate tags along with a valid ID, either a Voter ID, Ghana Card, or NDC membership card.

Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, the party’s Regional Director of Elections and IT, emphasised the importance of transparency, noting that about 250 joint security personnel would be stationed at the venue. Only accredited observers will be allowed into the supporters’ stands, with no access to the inner perimeter unless pre-approved.

Each candidate is allowed four agents per ballot box, though only one may sign the final collation sheet. Additionally, two accredited representatives per candidate will be granted access to the inner perimeter.

Polling Stations and Restrictions

To ensure a smooth process, polling stations have been designated for specific wards and branches:



Polling Station 1 : Regional and constituency executives, Agric Mohiyebihi, Gumbihini North, Aboaboo Ward



Polling Station 2 : Moshi-Zongo, Tishigu, Salamba, ADB, Warizihi, Gumbihini South



Polling Station 3 : Dakpemfong, Buglanfong, Sabonjida, Victory Ward



Polling Station 4: Changli, Choggu West, Dohinaayili, Zogbeli, Lamacara

Mobile phones are prohibited in the voting booth, and candidates are barred from transporting delegates or campaigning on the premises.

Dr. Abukari reiterated the party’s commitment to fairness and internal democracy.

The outcome of today’s primary is expected to set the tone for the NDC’s broader preparations ahead of the 2026 general elections.