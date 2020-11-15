1 hour ago

The Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a grand vigil today, Sunday, November 15, to honour the memory of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.



The vigil will take place at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, from 5pm to 12am.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, the Founder of the NDC, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

A statement signed by Mr Jerry Johnson, the Greater Accra Regional Communications Officer of the Party, said the vigil, organised in collaboration with the National Executive Committee, is one of the week-long of activities lined up to mourn the former president.

In attendance will be the Flagbearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama, his Running-Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, other party dignitaries and some members of the Diplomatic Corp.

The dress code is black, red or the Party colours, the statement said, and urged all constituency, regional and national executives to participate “in

this all important occasion as we seek to eulogise the former president, Jerry John Rawlings".

“In line with the UN prescribed protocols against COVID-19, all participants are strongly advised to observe the safety practices and wear Face Masks to prevent a possible spread of the disease,” it said.