1 hour ago

Former secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has expressed optimism of the NPP's victory in the ongoing by-election at Kumawu.

According to him, the NDC has been down spirited after realising that they have lost the elections battle already. He said the victory is surely going to be a one-touch victory for the NPP.

"I know that even the NDC, they're aware that this is a no-go area for them and you can see their spirit is down already and all that. So it's not news at all. We only want to maximize our votes and bring back the Kumawu seat in our basket," he said.

Mr. John Boadu who stormed Kumawu to observe the electoral process in the various polling stations revealed that he was satisfied with the peaceful nature of the process.

He also expressed hope that the election was going to remain peaceful devoid of violence since Ghana was noted for such good records in our previous elections.

He, however, commended the police, the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders for organising such a wonderful election.

Commenting on the slow pace of the process, Mr. John Boadu disclosed that he was very optimistic that people were going to turn out in their numbers to cast votes.

Source: Ghanaweb