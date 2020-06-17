2 hours ago

The Executive Director for Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not a serious political party hence Ghanaians must not take them serious.

This is in relation to the third edition of the NDC’s Weekly Press Briefing, saying that NPP has failed Ghanaians with failed manifesto promises.

“NDC is never a serious political party, they are jokers and must not be entertained by Ghanaians. Ghanaians do not have a short memory like he [John Mahama] said to forget what the NDC took us through in their eight years for us to bring them back to power,” Richard Ahiagbah told Kwaku Dawuro on Pae Mu Ka on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

He said based on his experience and the useful lessons he has learned as President[Akufo-Addo-Addo, he is the best person to take Ghana to the “promised land”.

He said Mr Mahama, does not have the ‘discipline,’ ‘focus’ or the ‘moral turpitude’ to be the NDC’s flagbearer for 2020, adding that there’s no way Mr Mahama, whose life has been characterized by indecision as he stated in his autobiography, can lead the party to victory.

Richard Ahiagbah said John Mahama’s administration was characterised by power outages, awarding dubious contracts and mismanagement of the economy, driving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from government.

However, he stressed that, going back for President Mahama, come 2020, is not the way forward for the economy.