1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has taken a swipe at former president John Dramani Mahama’s fourth consecutive candidature for the presidency.

The lawmaker, without mentioning the former president, alluded to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presenting an akonfem (guinea fowl) as their candidate.

According to Atta Akyea, who is supporting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the 2024 polls, the akonfem will be coming up against ‘Mr. Digital.’

“These times that we are in, when the NDC has made the mistake of going to bring a guinea fowl, NDC has made a mistake to bring a guinea fowl. Imagine the 2024 elections and it is a guinea fowl against Mr. Digital, who is more pleasing?” he asked party delegates in his constituency.

Atta Akyea was addressing delegates in the presence of Bawumia, earlier, this week.

John Mahama has serially been trolled as having supervised the flying off to Burkina Faso of guinea fowls under a development authority project for the north under his administration.

Bawumia on the other hand has been credited with multiple digital innovations under the current government.

The Vice President had been on a campaign tour of the Eastern Region ahead of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP.

The gathering will whittle down the 10 candidates contesting for the NPP flagbearer slot to five ahead of the main contest in November 2023.

“I was MP when Abuakwa South rallied for Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia has suffered for the president, let’s show him some love. Presidential candidates will come and speak English but they cannot win. Electing Bawumia is not for myself or Nana Addo but the NPP as a whole,” he said to loud applause.