2 hours ago

As part of the program lined up by the National Democratic Congress to seek God's intervention in the fight against the Deadly Coronavirus, the NDC Party this morning joined the National Chief Imam; Dr. Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu and the Ahlussuna Imam, Sheik Umar Ibrahim to seek for Allah's mercy on Ghanaians and the rest of the world.

The Chief Imam offered dua (Prayers) and asked Allah to forgive us as he is the only one who can save us from this Pandemic.

The Ahlussuna Imam also prayed for Allah to give the Pharmaceutical companies the knowledge to manufacture drugs to cure the virus.

The delegation was led by the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator; Alhaji Cole Younger, who spoke on behalf of the party and flagbearer; John Dramani Mahama.

He was accompanied by Alhaji Haruna Rashid; Director of Research, Hon. Amadu Sorogho; Alhaji Sherif Nasir; NEC Member, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar and Alhaji Yahaya Kundow. Others included Alhaji Baba Lamin, Alhaji Naziru Mohammed, Alhaji Ashka, Ibrahim Musa- Constituency chairman and a few of his executive's.

May Allah protect us from this virus and grant our brethren who have been infected with the virus speedy recovery. Ameen

Source: peacefmonline