NDC launches book on administrative history of the party

5 hours ago

The 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Wednesday launched a book on the administrative history of the party in Accra.

Compiled as part of the 30th anniversary of the NDC, the launch was attended by the Chairman, the General Secretary and members of the Council of Elders of the party.

Also present were the Regional and Constituency Executives, members of the diplomatic corps and supporters of the party.

Below are photos from the event.