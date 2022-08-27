4 hours ago

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) paid a working visit to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo on Friday as part of the party’s ongoing membership drive and reorganization activities in the Eastern Region.

This visit comes in the wake of a recent stand-off between indigenes of these communities and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which resulted in the latter disconnecting electricity supply to these areas for several weeks.

A statement from the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said: “Having followed developments in the Krobo enclave and interacted with the Chiefs and people of the area, the party has become aware of the long-standing impasse between residents and the ECG over the installation of prepaid meters, which not long ago degenerated into violent protests, leading to loss of lives in the process.”

Ofosu Ampfo noted that the NDC was “appalled at how a simple process of installing prepaid meters for residents in these communities has been badly managed by the Akufo-Addo government, the Ministry of Energy and Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana. We hold the view that the military-backed forced installation of prepaid meters in the area without proper community engagement and sensitization was completely unnecessary.”

He noted that the recent crisis has brought economic activities in the Krobo enclave to a halt and exacerbated the hardships the people in the area are already reeling under.

“Hospitals were forced to shut down, leading to loss of lives, while schools, businesses and households all bore the brunt of the nearly one-month freeze on electricity supply to these areas.”

The NDC used the opportunity to condemn “in no uncertain terms government’s high-handed approach to resolving these issues and the brutalities meted out to innocent citizens in the area by the military. And we sympathise with the residents of these communities who have been at the receiving end of such mistreatment by the government through its agents.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo through the statement called on government to as a matter of urgency withdraw all military personnel who have been deployed to the Krobo area “in order to ease the unnecessary tension and give way for citizens to go about their normal lives freely. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government must change its modus operandi and adopt a humane approach in addressing the “Kroboland”- ECG crisis.”

Source: citifmonline