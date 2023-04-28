1 hour ago

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to emerge victorious in both the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana.

According to the Unit’s latest report released, the main factors influencing this prediction include poor governance, economic hardship and debt restructuring.

“Our baseline forecast is that economic hardships, the fallout from debt restructuring and poor governance will create an anti-incumbency wave and push the electorate to seek change. The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” portions of the report on April 28 read.

The Unit further noted that, whoever holds power, the focus of Ghana’s policy will remain to ensure macroeconomic stability.

Additionally, similar economic challenges are expected to be faced by the new government.

Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, recently resigned to contest for the presidential candidacy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Competition between the NDC and NPP for the presidential candidature is expected to be intense with high-profile figures such as former President John Mahama and former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor contest in the flagbearership race.

The EIU’s baseline forecast is that economic difficulties and poor leadership may create an anti-incumbency wave, which will likely favour the opposition NDC.

Source: Ghanaweb