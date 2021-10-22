2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda constituency in the Eastern region and the Vice Chairman of the Trade, Industry and Tourism committee in Parliament, Alexander Akwasi Acquaqh, has questioned the moral right of the NDC and ex-President John Mahama to continuously talk about the Komenda Sugar factory.

He said he was surprised the NDC will blame the current government on why the factory is not operational till now.

Contributing to 'The Punch' programme on Kessben Radio which was also aired on Kessben TV, the MP said the NDC must not miss the opportunity to apologise to the chiefs and people of Komenda for the false hope of activating a factory that could offer employment to Ghanaians.

Komenda would have been a vibrant industrial village if the NDC had planned the operations of the factory well.

According to him Ghanaians need some explanation on why the factory stopped operating just some months after its establishment.

Alexander Akwasi Acquaqh said, "President Akufo-Addo has shown the way by apologising to the people of Cape Coast, so the NDC should follow suit and apologise to the people of Komenda and the whole of the Central Region and by extension Ghanaians."

The MP also gave a revival plan of the government in its effort to get the factory working.